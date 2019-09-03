Leon Edwards Reveals One Opponent He’d Take Over Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards has been calling for a fight with Jorge Masvidal for quite some time. Yet, with Nate Diaz and “Gamebred” agreeing to fight each other, the fight may not happen after all.

Now, the question of who Edwards fights next is a big one. He is currently ranked fourth in the division, yet, he still wants the Masvidal fight.

“Obviously, I want the fight. Now it’s up to him and his fat manager,” Edwards said to MMA Fighting. “I am willing to fight in November. I will co-main event [Kamaru] Usman-[Colby] Covington and whoever wins gets a title shot.

“Even though I feel I deserve a title shot right now, I will put my eight-fight win streak against his two-fight win streak just to prove my case that I’m the best fighter in the world plus I get to smack his head off so that’s just a win-win for me.”

But, if Leon Edwards does not get the fight against Jorge Masvidal he is open to another fight and that is against Tyron Woodley. The former champion is coming off of a loss at UFC 235 to Kamaru Usman to lose the belt.

Why the Englishman would want that fight is simple. He says it should guarantee a title shot, but remains adamant he wants the Masvidal scrap.

“If it’s guaranteed a title shot next then probably,” Edwards said when asked about potentially facing Woodley. “Like I said, I want that Masvidal fight. That’s the biggest fight to make. I feel like me and Woodley, we’ve got no animosity, there’s nothing there other than a chance to beat a former world champion.

“I feel Masvidal is the fight to make and that’s the one I’m pushing for. But if they come with Woodley with good money, I’ll do it as well. Pay me and I’ll show up.”

