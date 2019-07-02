Leon Edwards Down To Fight Jorge Masvidal In The Streets

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have unfinished business with one another. The pair engaged in a melee back at UFC London earlier this year.

Although many believed they’d be fighting each other next, especially given each man won their respective fight that night, the UFC decided to go in a different direction. Masvidal takes on Ben Askren this weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019) at UFC 239 on pay-per-view (PPV). Also, Edwards will headline UFC San Antonio against Rafael dos Anjos.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, however, Edwards said a fight against Masvidal will “100 percent” happen. Even if he has to fight “Gamebred” outside the controlled environment of the UFC’s Octagon:

“That fight will 100% happen even in the cage or when I see him at the streets,” Edwards said. “So that fight will 100 percent happen. That needs to happen.”

In regards to who he sees coming out on top between Masvidal and Askren, Edwards picked “Funky” to leave with the win:

“Ben is a weird one, he’s (expletive) but he finds a way to win,” Edwards said. “It’s a weird one but I’ll probably edge Ben for outgrappling him.”

