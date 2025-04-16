Leon Edwards’ plans for rest of 2024 outlined by his brother

Leon Edwards‘ brother Fabian has given his thoughts on the former champion’s recent form, as well as what the future holds for him.

As we know, Leon Edwards is one of the best welterweight fighters of his generation. Unfortunately, he’s fallen on hard times in his last few bouts with decisive losses at the hands of Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady. As we look ahead to the next few months and even years, many are wondering what exactly could be next for him.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Leon Edwards’ brother Fabian spoke about UFC‘s matchmaking as well as when we can expect to see ‘Rocky’ return.

Leon Edwards’ future mapped out by brother Fabian

“I think it will be a bit of both,” Fabian told Bloody Elbow of his brother’s plans. “Obviously he’s in training for himself just developing and pushing and fixing whatever he needs to fix and then helping me alongside that. Develop, help me, then look for a fight probably end of the year.

“He’s been around watching my sparring, he’s flown out with me to Florida and he’s alright. He’s around the family and everyone and that’s about it… The UFC has never done us any favors in terms of the match-ups.

“They’ve never though ‘okay stylistically, they’re a good matchup for Leon,’ they’ve always thought about it like ‘who can we give him to not have him win?’ They’ve been successful with the last two but we just keep pushing.

“Our coaches just say ‘keep winning, then they can’t deny you’. That’s what he done. He kept winning, got himself a title and defended it. Not many people can say they’ve done that so you can’t erase that from history.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

For Leon Edwards, it’s now or never if he wants to make another run for the belt.