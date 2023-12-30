UFC star Leon Edwards receives hero’s welcome in Birmingham return, parades title around Aston Villa pitch

Returning to his native Birmingham for the first time since he successfully defended his undisputed welterweight crown at UFC 296 earlier this month, home town favorite, Leon Edwards paraded his championship belt around Villa Park – home to Aston Villa, receiving a massive hero’s welcome in his return to the United Kingdom.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, headlined UFC 296 two weeks ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over former interim champion, Colby Covington in the pair’s grudge match clash in ‘Sin City’.

And returning to the UK, Edward attended Aston Villa’s Premier League match against Burnley, parading his championship belt around Villa Park – as well as joining players from Unai Emery’s side following a 2-0 victory tonight.

Leon Edwards parades title around Villa Park

Finding themselves on the right side of a 3-2 victory this weekend following a prior midweek 3-2 loss to Manchester United, a late penalty from Douglas Luiz after goals from both Mousa Diaby, and Leon Bailey handed the hosts all three points as part of a high-flying season under head coach, Emery.

Aston Villa 🤝 Leon Edwards pic.twitter.com/j81FPln9r5 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 30, 2023

Yet to book his return to the Octagon amid links to a title fight rematch against surging Illinois contender, Belal Muhammad next year, Edwards claimed he did not believe the surging number two ranked welterweight contender actually deserved a championship re-run.

“Nah, there are definitely other options,” Leon Edwards told said after UFC 296. “I don’t feel like Belal (Muhammad) should be next. I’ve done it before. I’ve won like 10 fights and didn’t get a title shot. So, what makes him different or more privileged.”

“So, Colby’s (Covington) already skipped the line already, let’s see who’s next,” Leon Edwards explained. “But like I said, this is the ‘Rocky’ era, it’s my era now and I’ll keep reigning, whoever’s next. It doesn’t matter, they’re all similar styles anyways. All boxers and wrestlers, it’s what I’ve built my career on. So, whoever comes next, it’s whatever, you know.”

