Sunny Edwards retires after TKO title loss to Galal Yafai: ‘I don’t even want to be in here’

Former IBF flyweight champion, Sunny Edwards has confirmed his retirement from professional boxing tonight following his sixth round stoppage loss to opponent, Galal Yafai — as the pair clashed for the interim WBC flyweight championship in Birmingham, England.

Edwards, a former undisputed IBF flyweight champion, make his return to the ring tonight for the first time since returning to winning ways back in June with an eight round knockout win over Adrian Curial in Phoenix.

The victory saw Sutton native, Edwards return to the winner’s enclosure after his 20-fight unbeaten run came to an end in a ninth round stoppage defeat to Jesse Rodriguez in his quest for the WBC flyweight championship.

And featuring tonight in Birmingham for the interim organizational title at the flyweight limit, Edwards revealed midway through the bout to his corner that he was apprehensive about making the bell count, claiming he “didn’t even want to be in here” before his team encouraged him to continue fighting.

Stopped in the sixth round by the ring ropes against Birmingham-born puncher, Yafai, Edwards claimed that regardless of result he was planning on calling time on his professional career at the age of 28 years old anyway.

“If I’m perfectly honest, win, lose or draw, I was retiring [tonight],” Sunny Edwards said following the pairing.

Dropping just his second professional defeat in his knockout loss to the Olympic gold medal winner, Yafai, London native, Edwards had turned in notable professional boxing wins over the likes of Muhammad Waseem, Felix Alvarado, Andre Campos, and the above-mentioned, Curial.