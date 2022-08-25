Coach backs Leon Edwards to fight ‘little rat Judas’ Jorge Masvidal in the future: ‘Your time will come’

Dave Lovell, the head coach of recently minted UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, has backed his student to share the Octagon with arch-rival, Jorge Masvidal in the future – labelling the veteran Miami native a “little rat Judas”.

Edwards, who extended his undefeated winning run to 11 straight victories in the main event of UFC 278 last weekend – clinched the undisputed welterweight championship with a stunning, rallying fifth round high kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman in the duo’s Salt Lake City rematch.

The Birmingham native was losing three of the four rounds heading into the final fifth frame, however, heralded corner work from Team Renagade BJJ & MMA teacher, Rovell inspired Leon Edwards to launch with a stunning fifth round left high kick knockout.

Expected to share the Octagon with Usman in a championship trilogy rubber match next year in the U.K. – Leon Edwards has also welcomed fights with the likes of Nate Diaz, and the aforenoted, Masvidal – whom engaged in a post-UFC London brawl with Edwards back in March 2019.

Leon Edwards was slated to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 278 last December

Last year, Edwards was slated to finally share the Octagon with Masvidal on the main card of UFC 269 last December, however, an undisclosed injury forced the latter from proceedings.

Off the back of Edwards’ title-winning performance, Masvidal has clamored for a title matchup with the Jamaican-born fighter, resulting in a powerful tirade from Lovell, who insisted the Floridian would land a fight with his student – labelling him a “little rat Judas”, however.

“Leon (Edwards) has been climbing the hill for a long time, as you know,” Dave Lovell said during a recent interview with MMA Junkie reporter, Mike Bohn. “And he’s tried to reach the top and he’s been knocked back, knocked back, knocked back. But now, he’s climbed to the top. He can be the one at the top of the mountain knocking back people. Well, you can stand at the back of the line, Mr. (Jorge) Masvidal, for starters.”

“Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also,” Dave Lovell explained. “But we’ll pick it on our terms, the same way you told Leon, ‘Wait at the back of the line.’ Well, you wait now, mate, because Leon’s on the top of the hill.”