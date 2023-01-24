Leon Edwards open to future title fight with Conor McGregor: ‘It would be a massive fight for Europe’

Ahead of his upcoming UFC 286 title rubber match with Kamaru Usman, undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has weighed up a potential future fight with Paradigm Sports Management stablemate, Conor McGregor, remaining open to a clash if the Dubliner racks up an eye-catching welterweight win.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 286 on March 18. from The O2 Arena in London, clashing with the Auchi native, Usman in their trilogy rubber match.

Headlining UFC 278 back in August of last year against Usman in the pair’s rematch – clinching the undisputed welterweight crown with a spectacular fifth round rallying high kick knockout win over the former pound-for-pound number one.

Leon Edwards welcomes future title fight with Conor McGregor

Welcoming the opportunity to fight former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, McGregor in the future, Edwards claims the bout would be monumental for Europe, but maintains the former first needs to snap his losing skid.

“If Conor (McGregor) comes back and gets a good win at welterweight, then it’s a fight I’d more than welcome,” Leon Edwards told TalkSPORT during a recent interview. “It would be a massive fight for Europe – a massive fight for everyone.”

“Let him (Conor McGregor) come back, get a good win at welterweight and then we can talk from there,” Leon Edwards explained.

Without a victory since a 2020 knockout win over Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit, McGregor has suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier – the second of which via a July 2021 doctor’s stoppage after he fractured his left tibia and fibula.

Linked with multiple fights ahead of an expected return to the UFC later this year, the 34-year-old striker has maintained he would like to make a welterweight division walk in his first Octagon appearance since his leg injury.