Following a postponed title fight with former interim champion, Colby Covington in London later this month – undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has confirmed plans to return to the Octagon in either October or November, at UFC 294, or UFC 295, respectively.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, minted himself as the division gold holder back in August of last year, snatching the crown from former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman with an electric high kick KO in the fifth and final round.

Returning in a title trilogy rubber match against the Nigerian at UFC 286 back in March in London, Edwards edged out the veteran former titleholder in a close, debated majority decision win on home soil.

And as a result, the Birmingham native has been tied to a potential fight with former interim gold holder, Covington – who weighed in as an official backup at UFC 286, having been sidelined since landing a grudge match decision win over the retired, Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year.

Leon Edwards confirms timeline for Colby Covington fight

Commenting on his plans for a future before the close of this year, Edwards confirmed how he expects to feature either in Abu Dhabi, UAE at UFC 294 in October, or New York City, New York at UFC 295 in November.

“I’m good, I’m back training now,” Leon Edwards told ESPN reporter, Carlos Contreras Legaspi. “I’m back in the gym, my body’s feeling good, hoping to get back in there in October of November. I think Colby (Covington) is gonna be the opponent, so it’s all good.”

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma tells me that he is back in training and had a meeting with the UFC yesterday.



Expects to fight "undeserving" Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi October or New York City in November



More to come on @espnmma pic.twitter.com/SkVc8i2JyN — Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 (@CCLegaspi) July 7, 2023

“For me, [I’d rather fight in] Abu Dhabi – because it’s closer to home,” Leon Edwards explained. “But also, New York – Madison Square Garden is like a legendary arena, right? So it’ll be good to that as well so – to be fair, either or. There’s a big Jamaican population in New York, so I’d love to do that as well. Either one would be good for me.”

As for the planned November 11. card in Madison Square Garden — UFC 295 now features an official heavyweight championship fight between Jon Jones, and former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic.