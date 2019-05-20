Leon Edwards Calls Out Rafael Dos Anjos & Robbie Lawler

Spread the word!













No. 11 UFC welterweight Leon Edwards just can’t seem to get himself another big fight.

With seven straight wins, he looked to be headed for one following his decision victory over Gunnar Nelson in London this March. After the win, he trash-talked Jorge Masvidal backstage and was hit with the infamous “three-piece and a soda.”

It would have seemed that was the next logical booking to make. ‘Gamebred’ was instead slated to face Ben Askren at July’s UFC 239. Edwards was left out of the cold as a result and still doesn’t have a fight. But he has two high-profile names in mind. Speaking on today’s episode of ‘Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show,’ Edwards called out former champions Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler.

Leon Edwards wants to fight Rafael dos Anjos in Abu Dhabi or replace Tyron Woodley to fight Robbie Lawler in Minneapolis. #HelwaniShow — FKA UFCFaceSwap (@mmarandom) May 20, 2019

Dos Anjos is coming off of a fourth-round submission win over Kevin Lee at last Saturday night’s UFC Rochester. Lawler, meanwhile, is searching for a new opponent after Tyron Woodley withdrew from their UFC Minneapolis main event last week.

Both fights would represent a huge step up in competition for “Rocky,” something he deserves. The British contender has won seven straight fights in the deeply talented UFC welterweight division, no easy task by any means.

It seems like much of the MMA world is sleeping on Edwards. He’s trying to get his name out there for a big fight. However, facing him may not do much for either dos Anjos or Lawler in terms of career advancement.

Will he get either fight?