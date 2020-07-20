Gilbert Burns is no longer COVID-19 positive.

Burns was set to challenge for the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 earlier this month.

Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days before the fight which forced him to withdraw from the contest. It robbed “Durinho” of the possibility of having a dream 2020 run that saw him defeat the likes of Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley earlier to earn his shot. At least at the time.

Usman vs. Burns Still On

Jorge Masvidal would eventually step in on short notice to face Usman, but would lose a unanimous decision.

That was good news for Burns, especially as he can now face Usman as originally planned after passing his most recent COVID-19 test on Monday.

Covid Free! 🙏🏾

Sem Corona! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/A6Pb4srIaP — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2020

Of course, it isn’t confirmed that Burns will face Usman next.

But the signs look good with him being the No. 1 contender and UFC president Dana White repeatedly stating that he is still next in line for a title shot.

Maybe he can have a dream 2020 after all that ends with him becoming welterweight champion.

Should Burns face Usman next as originally planned? Or do you want to see Usman rematch Masvidal?