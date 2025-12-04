Leon Edwards breaks silence following KO loss to Carlos Prates

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has sent out a brief statement following his recent knockout defeat at the hands of Carlos Prates.

Once upon a time, Leon Edwards was on top of the world. He was the UFC welterweight champion, and he was the face of British mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, following his loss to Belal Muhammad in which he also lost the title, he went on something of a spiral. He proceeded to drop a submission defeat to Sean Brady before being knocked out by Carlos Prates at UFC 322.

We all know that Leon Edwards is an incredibly talented fighter but at this point in his career, you have to wonder what’s going to be next for him. Rocky’ provided fans with one of the most incredible moments in UFC history when he knocked out Kamaru Usman via head kick, and you won’t find many people who will dispute that. He also had a fairly solid reign, successfully defending the belt against both Usman in a trilogy fight and then Colby Covington in a grudge match.

Now, though, Leon Edwards is at a crossroads. It certainly would have been easy for him to come out and make all kinds of excuses for why he lost to Carlos Prates, but instead, he provided the following message which gives you a real insight into his mentality right now.

Yesterday's the past, tomorrow's the future, but today is a gift. pic.twitter.com/z9EAflrg31 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 4, 2025

Leon Edwards issues statement after UFC 322

“Yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift.”

At the age of 34, there is certainly still room for Leon to mix things up and take on a few more contenders. Alas, given the absolute monsters that currently reside at 170 pounds, you could argue that his title hopes are behind him. Even so, though, we don’t think we have seen the last of him just yet.