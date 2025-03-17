Leon Edwards rips Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC London return: ‘The belt doesn’t look good on him’

Former undisputed welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards has scoffed at the title run of two-fight foe, Belal Muhammad ahead of his UFC London return this weekend — claiming the championship belt looks far from “good” wrapped around his waist.

Edwards, the current number one ranked welterweight challenger, has seen a reshuffle to this weekend’s near-annual outing at UFC London.

Image via: Getty

Initially slated to take on surging Aussie finisher, Jack Della Maddalena in a title eliminator fight, Edwards has now booked a clash with the surging, Sean Brady.

And seeing Della Maddalena take on soon-to-be common-foe, Muhammad in a title fight at UFC 315 in Canada, Edwards claimed he offered to fight Muhammad in a trilogy fight amid an injury setback to the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“I heard about my replacement fight probably a couple of weeks before,” Leon Edwards said on his YouTube channel. I was in talks with the UFC. I was trying to step in to fight Belal (Muhammad), but I know that they sold London around me, so it was difficult to take me off the card and leave Jack (Della Maddalena) on the card, because it would be weird to let Jack headline London.”

Leon Edwards denounces Belal Muhammad’s championship reign

And hitting out at the polarizing, Muhammad’s title coronation, Edwards claimed he was hopeful the Illinois native would retire soon, before questioning how the belt feels and looks wrapped on the grappler’s waist.

“He (Belal Muhammad) said if he lost [at UFC 304] he would’ve retired,” Leon Edwards said during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I wish this guy f*cking retired, he’s annoying. It doesn’t look right on him, the belt.”

Rematching last summer in Manchester, Edwards dropped his own championship in a one-sided unanimous decision shutout loss to Muhammad in their heated grudge fight in Manchester.