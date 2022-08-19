Michael Bisping backs countryman Leon Edwards to beat Kamaru Usman: ‘It’s a tough fight for both men’

Entering his premier UFC title challenger this weekend at UFC 278 as the consensus underdog, welterweight challenger, Leon Edwards has been backed by his compatriot, former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Michael Bisping to defeat champion, Kamaru Usman – in what he describes as a “tough fight” for both division standouts.

Edwards, who rides a 10-fight undefeated run into his first title challenge under the UFC banner this weekend in Salt Lake City, last fought in June of last year at UFC 263, defeating the veteran, Nate Diaz in a unanimous decision win.

For Usman, the Auchi pacesetter looks to turn in a staggering sixteenth straight UFC win when pitted with Edwards in their rematch, as well as secure his sixth successful defense of the undisputed welterweight crown.

First meeting on the preliminary card of a UFC Orlando event back in December 2015, Usman successfully defeated Edwards over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision effort in the ‘Sunshine State’.

Michael Bisping picks underdog Leon Edwards to win at UFC 278 tomorrow

Seven years on, Edwards has been touted as one of the biggest tests to Usman’s dominant reign to boot. And the aforenoted Manchester favorite, Bisping has sided with the Birmingham technician to follow in his footsteps and land Octagon gold.

“It’s a tough fight for both men and I truly am torn,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I’m friends with Kamaru Usman, I respect his body of work greatly, but if you think I’m gonna sit here on my YouTube channel, being a proud Brit, and pick against Leon Edwards, you’re out of your God damn mind. I gotta do it. I gotta go with team U.K. just to send that positivity into the atmosphere.”

“I’ve got Leon Edwards winning via decision,” Michael Bisping explained. “So, there you go. If Leon wins, it’s because he’s going to outpoint him for five rounds. If Kamaru wins, it’s probably because he’s gonna rock him with a right hand, take him down and try and ragdoll him on the floor.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)