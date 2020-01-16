LeBron James Admits He’s Humbled To Inspire Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













NBA superstar LeBron James has admitted to being humbled having inspired improvements in high caliber athlete Conor McGregor. The 31-year-old Irish fighter admitted last week that he previously wasn’t doing enough to look after his body. During this admission he compared himself to James and spoke about the money the Basketball player is rumoured to spend on his health and well-being each year. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, he said.

“I actually said this to Tony Robbins, right? Because I read something about LeBron James a while back, about maybe a year ago. He spent $1.5 million annually on his health, his self, his everything, his nutritionist – and I spent nothing.

“Only in camp (do) I bring a team together. That’s not the way to do this, but I drop money on a bleeding car or a watch. I’m like, ‘Spend on myself, my health, and my fitness.’ That’s helped me. Then you acquire more. You’re going to acquire even more then.”

In a recent media scrum, James offered his reaction to McGregor’s complimentary comments. The NBA legend admitted he was humbled by McGregors words and happy to inspire the UFC fighter to be better. Speaking to HoopJab, he said.

“To be in all honesty, I play the game and I train my body. I put the work into my body to hope to inspire other athletes around the world – other great athletes. If I’m able to rub off on Conor and other athletes that feel like it’s beneficial to them, I think that’s a pretty cool thing. It’s humbling for one.

“I take my body very seriously. I’m just trying to maximize my career and see how long I can continue to play the game that I love. It starts with the body. It ends with the mind. If the mind is sharp, then you can go a lot longer than you may think. That’s what it’s all about. You’ve got to be disciplined. It’s all about discipline, as well.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)