Laura Sanko’s Sharp Comeback to Fan’s NSFW Remark: ‘The H*?’

Laura Sanko hilariously snapped back at a fan who made a not-so-savory remark about her on social media.

In an Instagram threat discussing Sanko’s rise up the ranks from backstage reporter to color commentator, one fan insisted that the former fighter deserved more opportunities at the commentary table — specifically on pay-per-views.

“It is absolutely criminal that Laura Sanko has only commentated one PPV, a year ago,” @filippogiardina wrote. “She’s fresh air.”

While most of the comments were positive, there was one user who made an inappropriate remark that ended up getting the attention of Sanko.

“[Laura Sanko] infinite times better than the h* last night.”

Sanko quickly snapped back.

“The h* last night? You mean me??” Sanko responded.

Ex-Fighter Jamie Varner Accused Laura Sanko of ‘Ruining the fights’ with her commentary

Of course, randoms on Instagram aren’t the only ones who have ripped Sanko’s work on commentary. In 2001, ex-WEC lightweight champion Jamie Varner accused Sanko of “ruining the fights” and suggested that a female fighter more along the lines of Holly Holm would be better suited for the role.

Never one to turn the other cheek, Sanko delivered a lengthy reply to Varner’s criticism, reminding him of a time when they both fought on a Titan FC card.