Laura Sanko’s Sharp Comeback to Fan’s NSFW Remark: ‘The H*?’
Laura Sanko hilariously snapped back at a fan who made a not-so-savory remark about her on social media.
In an Instagram threat discussing Sanko’s rise up the ranks from backstage reporter to color commentator, one fan insisted that the former fighter deserved more opportunities at the commentary table — specifically on pay-per-views.
“It is absolutely criminal that Laura Sanko has only commentated one PPV, a year ago,” @filippogiardina wrote. “She’s fresh air.”
While most of the comments were positive, there was one user who made an inappropriate remark that ended up getting the attention of Sanko.
“[Laura Sanko] infinite times better than the h* last night.”
Sanko quickly snapped back.
“The h* last night? You mean me??” Sanko responded.
Ex-Fighter Jamie Varner Accused Laura Sanko of ‘Ruining the fights’ with her commentary
Of course, randoms on Instagram aren’t the only ones who have ripped Sanko’s work on commentary. In 2001, ex-WEC lightweight champion Jamie Varner accused Sanko of “ruining the fights” and suggested that a female fighter more along the lines of Holly Holm would be better suited for the role.
Never one to turn the other cheek, Sanko delivered a lengthy reply to Varner’s criticism, reminding him of a time when they both fought on a Titan FC card.
“@jamievarner you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC,” she wrote on X. “We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn’t find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at the time to be on a card with you. I had followed your career in the WEC and was a little star struck to be honest.
“It’s ok that you don’t like my commentary, but respectfully, I’ve been a part of this game and training since 2006. I’m a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu and while I can’t compare my career to yours I have in fact fought. And if UFC had a 105 division I would have fought a lot longer.”