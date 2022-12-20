Kyoji Horiguchi on Bellator vs. Rizin super-fight: “I’m ready to show how I fight in front of the Japanese fans.”

Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5) is set to take on Hiromasa Oigikubo (25-6-2) in the flyweight feature bout at Bellator vs. Rizin on December 31st.

The historic event will feature a crossover between the two promotions, taking place at none other than the famous Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Leading up to the fight, Horiguchi took the time to speak with Lowkick MMA’s Alex Lerman about what this fight means to him, how he sees himself getting his hand raised at the end, and his future regarding Bellator and Rizin.

On fighting in Japan in front of his home country and fans, Horiguchi said:

“I’m ready to show how I fight in front of the Japanese fans.”

Horiguchi trains at talent-filled, high-level gym American Top Team in South Florida and recently bought a house there in 2019. When asked about his favorite part about living in America so close to his gym, Horiguchi responded:

“Because (it’s) very convenient, and also Florida has good fishing spots. I love fishing… bass fishing, any fishing.”

Moving on to the highly anticipated bout, Horiguchi was asked about his expectations for the fight against Oigikubo. Kyoji continued:

“I want a finish, doesn’t matter submission or KO. I want to try to finish him… I’ve improved my skills a lot everywhere, and I can fight this fight everywhere.”

Kyoji Horiguchi on his future at either promotion

Kyoji Horiguchi has fought for both Bellator and Rizin over the course of his experienced career. Given the circumstances of this crossover event and his history, Kyoji was asked about what the future would hold regarding which promotion he would fight for. Horiguchi had a very insightful answer to this, stating:

“I have no idea right now, but I want to keep fighting for Bellator and Rizin because they have a good friendship, you know. Other promotions don’t have this.”

To conclude the conversation with Horiguchi, he was asked who he would like to see in the cage next as an opponent, given the result of this bout against Oigikubo does go Kyoji’s way. Horiguchi was quick to answer:

“I’m focused on this fight, but I want to rematch Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix.”

The two Bellator stars Pettis and Mix remain on the mind of Horiguchi. But like Kyoji said, his focus is on getting a finish on December 31st vs. Hiromasa Oigikubo in Japan. This can’t-miss, historic crossover event between Bellator vs. Rizin will be an event that all combat sports fans should tune into. Watch for the Feature Flyweight Bout, as Kyoji Horiguchi looks to add another win to his impressive record.

Watch the full interview with Kyoji Horiguchi here: