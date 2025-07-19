Vinicius Oliveira Outworks Kyler Phillips for Sixth Straight Win – UFC 318 Highlights

Vinicius Oliveira extended his unbeaten streak to six with a unanimous decision win over Kyler Phillips in the UFC 318 featured prelim.

Oliveira went right after Phillips, but nearly paid the price, eating a massive right hand that sent him stumbling across the cage. Oliveira ultimately recovered and got back on his front foot, but Phillips’ constant movement was clearly giving him fits inside the Octagon.

Oliveira finally managed to catch Phillips early in the second round, connecting with a booming right hand that buckled the American. ‘Lok Dog’ moved in for the kill, but Phillips quickly hopped on his bicycle. Oliveira secured a takedown during the scramble, getting Phillip’s back on the mat momentarily. Before long, Phillips exploded off his back and got upright.

Phillips is starting to show fatigue as Oliveira’s relentless pursuit shows no signs of slowing down. Phillips attempted to shoot in for a takedown, but Oliveira easily reversed and kept Phillips on his back for the remainder of the stanza.

Phillips attempted to fight his way back into the bout after being nearly finished in the second, but Oliveira’s non-stop pressure forced ‘The Matrix’ to stay on his back foot, limiting his offense and sending us to the scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Vinicius Oliveira def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights from Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira at UFC 318:

Kyler Phillips and Vinicius Oliveira go the distance!



How did you score it?! #UFC318 pic.twitter.com/4uCijY3gD4 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 20, 2025