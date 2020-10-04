Next up on the UFC Fight Island 4 main card is a bantamweight tilt between Kyler Phillips and Cameron Else.

Round 1: Phillips starts off with two leg kicks. Else returns one and so does Phillips. It continues to be a kicking battle early on. Else lands a couple of shots but Phillips eats them all. Phillips partially lands a spinning wheel kick to the head but misses a flying knee. He lands a body kick on Else. Else responds with a nice right. Phillips misses a spinning wheel kick this time. Phillips times a nice takedown and gets to his feet soon after. He drops down to side control. Else reverses beautifully but Phillips also reverses soon after. Phillips is back in side control. Phillips transitions and has Else’s back now. He lands some big hammerfists. Else scrambles but receives more ground and pound to end the round.

Round 2: Else misses some overhand rights. Phillips partially lands a head kick. Phillips takes him down soon after and quickly gets a hold of Else’s back. He lands heavy ground and pound to get the win.

Official result: Kyler Phillips defeats Cameron Else via TKO (R2, 0:44).

