Watch – Olympic Champion Kyle Snyder Caught with His Pants Down in Prostitution Sting

The arrest video for Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder has officially hit the internet.

On Monday, we reported that Snyder, a former three-time national wrestling champion out of Ohio State University, was arrested on May 9 as part of a prostitution sting in Columbus. Now, we have footage of the incident courtesy of TMZ Sports.

In the clip, which you can see below, Snyder is detained by local police after being caught, quite literally, with his pants down.

TMZ Sports has released police body camera footage from Kyle Snyder’s recent arrest in a prostitution sting. Hoping he gets the help and support he needs—this is difficult to watch. pic.twitter.com/7AUMCehq7x — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) May 13, 2025





The officers helped Snyder put on his pants, engaged in a casual conversation about Ohio wrestling, and then handed him his May 19 court date before allowing the former Buckeye to leave.

Reactions to Kyle Snyder’s Arrest are all over the place

Reactions to the footage on social media were all over the place, with some defending Snyder while others criticized the multi-time Olympian for engaging in illicit acts despite being a self-proclaimed Christian.

“Prostitution should be legal. It would be a lot safer if it was. The part I have a problem with is that he was married.”

“Hes cooked man… he just wanted some action thats all he didnt kill no one.”

“It’s insane how many people are defending this. Prostitution upholds sex trafficking, as a good portion of prostitutes are victims of trafficking. You don’t get to preach about god all the time and do something abhorrent like this without facing blowback.”

“Leave the poor guy alone. Geez.”

“Jesus, that’s not good.”

Snyder recently signed on to be part of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle league and is still scheduled to compete at USA Wrestling’s Final X event. Snyder has not yet commented on his arrest or the video being released.