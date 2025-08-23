Welcome Back! Kyle Daukaus Crushes Michel Pereira in 43-Seconds – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Welcome Back! Kyle Daukaus Crushes Michel Pereira in 43-Seconds - UFC Shanghai Highlights

Kyle Daukaus made the most of his return to the Octagon at UFC Shanghai on Saturday.

After eating a big body kick from Pereira, Daukaus unleashed a big right hook that connected clean and sent Pereira crashing to the canvas. With Pereira on his back, Daukaus unleashed a slew of elbows that forced the referee to step in less than a minute into the bout.

Pereira was quick to protest the stoppage, but it was clear during the instant replay that Pereira suffered a flash knockout while being lit up with elbows.

gettyimages 2231609121 612x612 1
gettyimages 2231609131 612x612 1

Official Result: Kyle Daukaus def. Michel Pereira via TKO (right hook to elbows) at 0:43 of Round 1.

READ MORE:  Was Conor McGregor Scared of the Welterweight Champ? UFC Titleholder Reveals 'The Notorious' Ran
gettyimages 2231609140 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus at UFC Shanghai:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts