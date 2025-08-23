Welcome Back! Kyle Daukaus Crushes Michel Pereira in 43-Seconds – UFC Shanghai Highlights
Kyle Daukaus made the most of his return to the Octagon at UFC Shanghai on Saturday.
After eating a big body kick from Pereira, Daukaus unleashed a big right hook that connected clean and sent Pereira crashing to the canvas. With Pereira on his back, Daukaus unleashed a slew of elbows that forced the referee to step in less than a minute into the bout.
Pereira was quick to protest the stoppage, but it was clear during the instant replay that Pereira suffered a flash knockout while being lit up with elbows.
Official Result: Kyle Daukaus def. Michel Pereira via TKO (right hook to elbows) at 0:43 of Round 1.