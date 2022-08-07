KSI rejects offer to fight Jake Paul, books August 27. boxing match with rapper ‘Swarmz’

Professional boxer, KSI (Olajide Olatunde) has drawn criticism across social media for his decision to accept a short notice fight with friend and fellow rapper, ‘Swarmz’ on August 27. at the O2 Arena in London – despite receiving another short notice offer to fight the undefeated, Jake Paul on the same card at 180lbs.

KSI, who was initially scheduled to fight against Alex Wassabi in his first squared circle matchup since 2019, made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul’s elder sibling, Logan Paul – landing a close, split decision win at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Originally slated to fight fellow YouTuber, Wassabi on August 27. – the latter was forced from the end-of-month headliner due to a reported concussion, leading to a short notice offer from Paul to fight his U.K. rival on the same date.

Set to return to the ring this week, Paul saw a pair of matches against both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. shelved, resulting in the entire cancellation of his promoted Madison Square Garden card.

KSI has been ridiculed for accepting a fight with ‘Swarmz’ instead of Jake Paul

Accepting a short notice offer to fight the aforenoted ‘Swamrz’ – whom previously recorded a song with KSI, has landed the latter some criticizm, namely from Paul across social media in a series of tweets.

“KSI vs. Swampz (sic) (laughing face emoji),” Jake Paul tweeted. “Don’t they have music together? He’s fighting someone who has never fought before and that is his friend… This fight should be free.”

“Mums: “JJ (KSI) how do we see this fight? You and Swampz (sic) made a song together…” Jake Paul tweeted. “JJ: “Well he once was 3 hours late to a video shoot we were doing. That made me very upset.”

“When Tommy (Fury) pulled out we gave the fans the choice to refund their tickets if they didn’t want to see the replacement,” Jake Paul tweeted. “KSI & @TheO2 how do fans get refunded?”