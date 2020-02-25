‘Korean Zombie’ Opts For Eye Surgery, Out Until The Summer

Spread the word!













‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung has opted for eye surgery meaning he will not fight again until at least summer 2020.

The UFC featherweight contender is on the cusp of a title shot but will now have to wait. This is due to experiencing issues with his eyes including double vision. Despite doctors in his homeland have dismissing his concerns, Jung decided to seek a second opinion in America. Speaking about MMA Junkie about his issues and the decision to seek surgery he said.

“Recently, it has been more important for me to figure out my double vision issue. It took a long time to get medical exams done and there was a difference with diagnoses between doctors in Korea and Phoenix.”

“Finally, I decided to get the surgery done in Phoenix soon,” Jung said. “I am sure I will be able to get back to the cage around July or August because the surgeon says it is not a big surgery.”

The 145lb contender will be short of opponents to face on his UFC return. Champion Alexander Volkanovski is likely to rematch former champ Max Holloway in June. Whilst Brian Ortega and Zabit Magomedsharipov are also rumoured to be meeting. Yair Rodriguez now seems to be the most likely to face the ‘Korean Zombie’ next. Although the 32-year-old doesn’t think Rodriguez will be interested in taking the rematch anytime soon.

“Let me make sure I am OK to fight him again,” Jung said. “The fight was great, and that was one of the fights I never want to remove in my career. But I don’t think Yair wants to fight me because he already won the fight against me. I don’t see the reason I need to fight him, either, at this point in time. I expect I will meet him again in the future, and I promise it will be a great fight again.”.

“Right now, my focus goes on Volkanovski,” Jung said. “If it would not work for me to fight the champion, I would be interested in fighting Ortega – but I want to make sure. At this moment, I want to fight Volkanovski.”

Who should ‘Korean Zombie’ fight after returning from injury?