Korean Zombie Is Looking Shredded Ahead Of Frankie Edgar Clash At UFC Busan (Photo)

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is looking phenomenal as he prepares to take on Frankie Edgar in Busan, South Korea.

The pair will headline UFC Busan this weekend (December 21, 2019) after Edgar stepped in on short notice for the injured Brian Ortega. This came as a bit of a surprise given Edgar was booked to make his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen next month. However, Edgar opted to jump up to 145 pounds and fight Jung instead.

Jung shared the following photo of himself as he prepares to face Edgar this weekend, and he’s looking absolutely shredded.

Edgar and Jung were expected to fight back at UFC Denver in 2018. Unfortunately, Edgar had to pull out due to an injury. Speaking in a recent interview, Edgar admitted that that plays a part in why he decided to take the fight now.

“It played a part,” Edgar said. “I felt like we were very familiar with him. We were so close to fighting just a year ago so it wasn’t that far off. We were supposed to fight and I want to right that wrong.”

What do you think about Jung’s physique ahead of his fight with Edgar this weekend?