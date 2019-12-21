Korean Zombie Calls Out Alexander Volkanovski Following UFC Busan

Spread the word!













The Korean Zombie wants a title shot next.

Zombie made it two wins in a row following an impressive second-round TKO victory over Frankie Edgar in the UFC Busan headliner on Saturday night.

And in his post-fight interview, he made sure to call out the new featherweight champion in Alexander Volkanovski.

“I want Volkanovski,” he said before leaving the Octagon.

Volkanovski is currently nursing some injuries while he is also expected to face former champion Max Holloway in a rematch once he’s ready.

Could Zombie possibly overtake Holloway and get another title shot?

Do you want to see Volkanovski vs. Zombie next?