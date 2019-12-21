‘The Korean Superboy’ Doo Ho Choi Suffered Broken Forearm In UFC Busan TKO Loss

Spread the word!













The return of “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi didn’t go according to plan earlier this morning (Sat. December 21, 2019) at UFC Busan.

Choi, although looking good to start things off, suffered a second-round TKO loss to Charles Jourdain on the main card. Now, shortly after the bout, it has been revealed that Choi actually suffered a broken forearm during the loss as well. The break reportedly occurred in the first round of the fight.

"The Korean Superboy" Choi Doo Ho broke his forearm in the first round of his fight with Charles Jourdain at #UFCBusan. X-ray below

📷 Team MAD IG pic.twitter.com/b7UYKPfP6z — John Hyon Ko [JHK] (@JHKMMA) December 21, 2019

The defeat marks Choi’s third in a row, and his second by way of a TKO. Cub Swanson handed Choi his first UFC loss at UFC 206 in December of 2016 via decision. Just over a year later, Jeremy Stephens also defeated Choi, finishing him in the second round of their UFC Fight Night main event in St. Louis. Now, with his loss to Jourdain, Choi is riding a three-fight losing streak, and will likely be sidelined for quite some time with his broken forearm.

What do you think about Choi suffering a broken forearm in his UFC Busan TKO loss?