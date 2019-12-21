Charles Jourdain Gets Upset TKO Win Over Doo Ho Choi – UFC Busan Highlights

Spread the word!













A new Canadian star is born as Charles Jourdain got the upset win over Doo Ho Choi at UFC Busan on Saturday.

Jourdain suffered adversity in the first round as he was dropped by Choi and had to endure a lot of pressure. However, he never quit and kept striking back as he dropped Choi at the end of the first with a one-two.

Taking that confidence into the second round, Jourdain eventually dropped Choi again with a combination of hooks that led to the finish.

You can watch the highlights below:

OH CANADA 🇨🇦



This fight is non-stop action through R1! #UFCBusan pic.twitter.com/PO9k515F53 — UFC (@ufc) December 21, 2019

