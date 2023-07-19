Kingpyn Boxing issued an apology after OnlyFans model Daniella Hemsley flashed the live crowd following her victory at the promotion’s High Stakes Tournament semi-final last weekend.

Hemsley made waves on social media after scoring a unanimous decision victory over fellow influencer Aleksandra Daniel, also known as Ms. Danielka. Following the announcement, Hemsley was elated and pulled her top up, exposing her bare breasts to fans inside Dublin’s 3Arena and those watching around the world on DAZN. 48 hours after reaping the benefits of Hemlsey’s northern exposure, the promotion has issued a formal apology to anyone who was offended by the NSFW celebration.

“As we strive to bring fans the best influencer boxing events possible, we accept that Saturday’s post fight incident may have offended some viewers and we appreciate that this incident didn’t meet the standards expected from Kingpyn fight nights,” a statement from the promotion read.

Daniella Hemsley Removed From Next Kingpyn Boxing Event Following Backlash

Adding insult to injury, Daniella Hemsley has seemingly been removed from the next event, scheduled to go down inside the O2 Arena in September.

“We apologise fully to anyone upset from the broadcast. The fighter involved in the incident will not be appearing in the final event and has decided to take some time away from boxing. We will now be turning our attention to the Kingpyn finals, with all of us more determined than ever to hold the greatest night of influencer boxing and showcase the very best sport we all love.”

A STATEMENT FROM SATURDAY NIGHT 💬 pic.twitter.com/v4ZV8R24PR — KINGPYN BOXING (@kingpynboxing) July 19, 2023

It’s a seemingly hypocritical move by the promotion after Hemsley, according to a post-fight interview, had received permission to show her bare breasts in the event that she won the bout.

Despite generating more buzz than they ever could have hoped for with an influencer boxing event, Kingpyn is likely backpedaling after prominent figures in the world of boxing, such as British promoter Eddie Hearn, came out and slammed the organization for allowing it to happen.

“My opinion is, I hate it,” Hearn told Boxing Social about Hemsley’s flashing incident. “I hate it. We’ve worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work. One thing we must understand is that ain’t boxing. That needs to be pushed. All that stuff, Misfits, Kingpyn. It needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing, and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is.”

Self-proclaimed women’s greatest boxer of all time Claressa Sheilds and reigning WBO women’s welterweight champion Sandy Ryan also shared their disgust whilst sharing a video of the uncensored incident on social media.