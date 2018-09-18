King Mo Returns Against Former Champion At Bellator 210

King Mo Returns to the cage at the upcoming Bellator 210 event where he is slated to fight a former champion on the main card. The Viacom-owned promotion is set to make their first trip to Hawaii and as a result, they are stacking this card.

King Mo Returns

On Monday, Bellator President Scott Coker announced on his official Twitter account that former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary would take on former Strikeforce champ Muhammed Lawal at this show.

If you recall, these two fighters were supposed to meet at Bellator 185 in October 2017. However, the fight was scrapped once a Lawal injury forced him off the card. This is a big fight for both men as they are seeking a win.

Background

McGeary continues to look to get back on a winning streak as he is in the middle of a rough patch after starting his career 10-0. He would win the title by decision over Emanuel Newton in 2015 but then lost to Tito Ortiz. Following that, he was able to score a second-round TKO of Brett McDermott was submitted by Linton Vassell at Bellator 179. He is coming off a third-round TKO loss by Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 194.

On the flip side, Lawal is coming off a loss to light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the opening round of Bellator’s current heavyweight tournament in May that saw him being TKO’d. Before that, he was able to pick up a decision win over Quinton Jackson at Bellator 175 in March 2017.

Bellator 210 is set to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZAN at 9:00 PM EST. Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau for the Bellator women’s flyweight title will headline this show. Rafael Carvalho vs. Lyoto Machida will serve as the co-main event. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks.

Card

Champ Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Valerie Letourneau – for flyweight title



Rafael Carvalho vs. Lyoto Machida

Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth – welterweight grand prix opening round

Muhammed Lawal vs. Liam McGeary