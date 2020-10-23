The reigning Kickboxing Middleweight and Interim Light Heavyweight world champion and former Israel Adesanya rival Alex Pereira has officially signed with LFA the MMA promotion has announced on social media.

“@LFAfighting is excited to announce that we have signed top prospect @AlexPoatanPereira. @AlexPoatanPereira is the reigning #GLORY #middleweight (85 kg) champion and #GLORY interim #lightheavyweight (95 kg) champion. @AlexPoatanPereira is widely regarded as one of the best kickboxers in the world. He is the last man to defeat @StyleBender and holds a 2-0 record against the reigning #UFC middleweight champion in #kickboxing. @AlexPoatanPereira will be joining our stacked #middleweight division!”

Pereira, a 33-year-old Brazilian, is the last man to give UFC Middleweight king Israel Adesanya a loss in combat sports competition, knocking him out in a kickboxing match in 2017. He will return to MMA for the first time in more than four years, with his most recent fight being a knockout win in May 2016. A date and opponent for Pereira’s LFA debut is yet to be announced, but stay tuned for that soon.

How do you feel about Alex Pereira returning to MMA? Will he make an impact?