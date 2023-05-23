Undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has called for a fight with former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman – vowing to “squeeze” the head from the Auchi native.

Chimaev, who dropped from the #3 rank in the official welterweight pile off the back of Belal Muhammad’s one-sided unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 earlier this month, has yet to return to the Octagon since headlining UFC 279 back in September of last year.

Improving to 12-0 as a professional against short-notice opponent, Kevin Holland, the Chechen-born contender latched onto a stunning opening round D’Arce choke submission victory against the striker.

As for Usman, the former pound-for-pound number one suffered his second consecutive championship fight loss to three-time opponent, Leon Edwards at UFC 286 back in March, dropping a close, majority decision loss to the Birmingham native.

Welcoming a quickfire return to the Octagon in the form of a fight with Chimaev, Usman was urged to pursue a middleweight fight with the unbeaten contender, with UFC boss, Dana White shutting down a proposed catchweight clash.

Khamzat Chimaev claims the UFC has approached him with a fight

Sharing a similar interest in a potential title-eliminator against the Nigerian next, Chimaev issued a stark warning to the former pound-for-pound topper.

“UFC told us we have a fight in Abu Dhabi, so that’s what I’m waiting for,” Khamzat Chimaev said on his YouTube channel. “I’m already here in Dubai, living here, training camp, everything is good, so I’ve been in shape a long time ago. I’ve been in Thailand training camp, I’ve been here training camp, I’ve been in Sweden training, so just waiting for the opponent and the contract, so we’ll see what’s going to happen.”



“I want to say to (Kamaru) Usman, I am ready, just sign the contract,’ Khamzat Chimaev explained. “Let’s fight. Let’s make money. You want the money, you want the money, let’s go. I’m going to squeeze your head off. …Let’s go, let’s fight. The weight classes, if you feel the best, you don’t need to speak about weight class. I feel the best, for me it doesn’t matter, I cut on fight night to [170 pounds] or [185 pounds], all weight classes. I’m the king.”