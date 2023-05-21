Kamaru Usman is on a mission to get his hands on the Swedish destroyer Khamzat Chiamev, according to Dana White at the press conference following the Dern vs Hill fight night in the UFC Apex.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kamaru Usman has called for the match-up against Chimaev, who struggled to make the welterweight limit the last time we seen him attempt to cut to 170lbs. He told Brett Okamoto of ESPN that he thought the fight could be made, and now it would appear the fighter is set on making it happen.

Kamaru Usman may appear to be making life difficult for himself, but he must make an emphatic statement should he wish to have a fourth chance against Leon Edwards. In steps the undefeated berzerker Khamzat Chimaev, who hasn’t been seen since walking through Kevin Holland in September of last year. Whilst it would surely be one of the fights of the year, boss man Dana White may have some reservations about putting the fight together.

Chimaev weight struggles in the way of Kamaru Usman mega fight?

Khamzat Chimaev, for all his talents, struggles to get to 170lbs. Originally scheduled to face fan favorite at welterweight last time out, the entire card had to be reshuffled, as Chimaev could not make the agreed weight. Since then, White has been adamant that middleweight should be the Chechen-born grappler’s home.

This did not stop Usman from attending a meeting in aid of his cause, to persuade White that the fight should go ahead. Although complementary to the former champions’ work ethic, he reinforced the idea that catchweight fights are off the table.

“I think that it’s a fight that Usman wants. That’s no secret. Usman literally came to the office to lobby for that fight. I told him I love him. Usman is one of the best guys we’ve ever worked with. I love working with the guy. You know, look at all the things he’s accomplished. I don’t do catchweight. Don’t do it.”

You can catch the full press conference here:

While that will be a disappointing revelation to most, we can only hope the pair agree to meet somewhere, whether it be 170lb or 185 lbs.

Who have you got should the pair ever meet in the cage?