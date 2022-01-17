Khamzat Chimaev is not only interested in a fight with former title challenger Gilbert Burns, he wants to make a statement to the rest of the welterweight division.

Chimaev most recently put on another dominant performance against Li Jingliang at UFC 267 and is still awaiting his next opponent in the Octagon. He’s anticipating a return to the UFC sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

One name that has come up as Chimaev’s next possible opponent is Burns, who most recently defeated Stephen Thompson at UFC 264. He has yet to fight since and is looking to get a second shot at the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Chimaev not only picked a place for the potential Burns fight but also made a big prediction for the matchup.

Khamzat Chimaev Calls His Shot Against Gilbert Burns

“Everybody is talking about me, but nobody wants to fight with me because we kill everybody,” Chimaev said on his YouTube channel. “For me, it doesn’t matter. Gilbert Burns talked about Brazil. I’m more Brazilian than him because my coach is Brazilian. I’m a blue belt under Alan ‘Finfou’ (Nascimento). I know many times my coach smashed (Burns), too, on the mats.

“We are going to choke him out. A ‘Finfou’ blue belt against a black belt. I like this guy, actually. He’s a funny, nice guy. I want to fight with him. But in war, brother, I can’t be nice with somebody. I want to eat everybody. Take my money. Take my belt. I’m so hungry. When I talk about fighters, I’m hungry.”

Usman is most likely set to make his next title defense against Leon Edwards later this year. Depending on how that fight plays out, the winner of a Burns/Chimaev fight could potentially get the next title shot.

Chimaev has title ambitions and is a superstar in the making for the UFC. If he wants to get to the title, Burns seems like the best matchup to make that happen. The two have them have verbally agreed to a fight on April 9.

Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns next?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.