Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev have verbally agreed to fight on April 9.

The welterweight duo have been linked to a fight with each other for some time but it nows appears that the match-up is closer than ever to becoming official.

During a recent interview with Combate, Burns revealed that he was having a tough time finding his next opponent, he said.

“I’m already negotiating for my next fight, but it’s difficult. A lot of people didn’t accept it (fighting with me), it’s been a more complicated negotiation. I watch the fights and when there’s someone from my division fighting, I’m dying to be called, but nobody challenges me. Let’s see when this next fight will be.

‘Durinho’ added that Chimaev is one of the only people willing to fight him next.

“I’m negotiating this fight, we’re seeing a fight for April,” Burns said. “We’re just closing the opponent, to see who it will be. It could be (Khamzat) Chimaev, who was one of the few guys who accepted and we are in this negotiation. We will see. It could be against him this next fight.”

Khamzat Chimaev Got Wind Of What Gilbert Burns Said

The UFC’s newest star saw quotes from Burns circulating online and took it upon himself to shoot the one-time welterweight title challenger a direct message. Burns then proposed that they fight on April 9 and Chimaev agreed before posting a screenshot of the exchange to social media.

Burns is working his way back to a 170lb title shot after falling short against Kamaru Usman for UFC gold in 2021. The Brazilian grappler put on a dominant performance against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC 264 to get back in the win column.

Chimaev is a relative newcomer but has made a big impact in his four UFC fights. ‘The Wolf’ picked up the biggest win of his career last time out when he submitted Li Jingliang inside one round at UFC 267.

Who do you think wins on April 9? Gilbert Burns or Khamzat Chimaev?

