The welterweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards has reportedly been canceled for a second time. (H/T Bloody Elbow.)

The welterweight match up had been scheduled for January 20 but news from RT Sport suggests the main event will no longer go ahead.

❌ Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards is OFF after RT Sport confirmed with sources close to the situation, after an initial report from @FrontkickOnline



The welterweight main event, set for January 20th on UFC Fight Island will no longer go ahead for reasons which remain unclear. pic.twitter.com/l7C4kLrYfd — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 29, 2020

No official reason has been given for the cancellation of the bout, however Swedish outlet Front Kick suggests that the issue is this time from Chimaev’s camp instead of Leon Edward’s whom’s positive Covid-19 test forced the cancellation of the bout the first time.

The bout was originally scheduled for December 19 but was scrapped when the Englishman tested positive for the coronavirus.

The main event was part of a triple header of fight cards to kick off the UFC’s new year. The first card is headlined by Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar and the third card by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, all three cards were booked for the UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Yas Island.

The UFC has not yet confirmed the cancellation however the bout is not listed on the upcoming events section on the promotion’s website.

It is now unclear whether Edwards will be headlining the card on January 20 and whether the UFC will find a replacement for the bout.

Chimaev emerged on to the UFC scene this year by going 3-0 by finishing all three fights within two months of each other. Edwards hasn’t fought since July 2019 but he is on a eight fight winning streak and he has publicly stated he believes he deserves a shot at the UFC’s 170lbs championship.

If the cancellation is an issue on Khamzat’s side, who do you think the UFC should book for Edwards to fight on January 20?