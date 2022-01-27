Khamzat Chimaev has called for Kamaru Usman to remain in the welterweight division after the current champion revealed he considered moving up to light heavyweight.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ revealed he wanted to cement his legacy as the pound-for-pound best and believes during the time Jan Blachowicz was division champion at 205, Usman was extremely serious about making the jump.

Unsurprisingly Chimaev didn’t take well to this news believing that Usman was going to love away from the division and took to his social media to call out the champion as well as his next opponent Gilbert Burns.

“So, you’re trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me! I’m THE KING here @USMAN84kg,”

Khamzat Chimaev’s Takes First Shot At The Top 5

Having smashed his way through his first four opponents within the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev will now have his first opportunity to crack the top five of the division when he takes on Gilbert Burns. Although the bout is yet to be confirmed both fighters have actively spoken about it on social media, along with the UFC promoting the exchanges between the pair.

This matchup comes at a good time for the welterweight division as all fighters within the top six of the rankings are scheduled to fight.

Although the date is still to be confirmed Dana White revealed Leon Edwards was 100% next in line for a shot at the title. Gilbert Burns and Chimaev look set to meet in the not too distant future. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will settle their difference as they headline UFC 272 in March.

Along with Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque being scheduled for a UFC Fight Night card in April with the winner presumably next in line after Edwards for a shot at the champion.

Could we see a new welterweight champion before the end of 2022?

