Khamzat Chimaev rips Sean Strickland with nasty jibe about father: ‘Maybe he showed his love too much’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has once more hit out at Sean Strickland and his tumultuous relationship with his late father — after the incoming UFC 312 headliner hit out at him for his association with Chechen dictator, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight contender, returns to action this weekend at UFC 312 in Sydney, taking on incumbent divisional champion, Dricus du Plessis in the pair’s grudge match ‘Downunder.

As for Khamzat Chimaev, the Chechen-born contender has been sidelined since October of last year, improving to 14-0 in a first round face crank submission win over former champion, Robert Whittaker in the co-headliner of UFC 208 in Abu Dhabi.

And tipped to fight for gold against the victor of this weekend’s clash between du Plessis and Strickland, Chimaev was ripped once more by the latter for his association with Chechnya head of state, Kadyrov this week by the outspoken American challenger.

“Look at the history of (Khamzat) Chimaev, he flees his country and goes to Sweden and has this nice prosperous life with all the normal folks and then he goes back to Chechnya or wherever the f–k he’s from and he goes and gets balls deep with this dictator [Ramzan Kadyrov],” Sean Strickland said. “The dictator is like ‘Here’s a G-wagon go train my kid and let my kid beat you up’ and Chimaev’s like ‘I signed up to be a prostitute, but you’re going too deep here’…now he has some fear for his life from this dictator, and he’s still owned….you have no dignity and you have no character.”

Khamzat Chimaev mocks Sean Strickland’s relationship with late father

However, reacting to Strickland’s comments on his own social media, Chimaev poked fun at the former champion’s estranged relationship with his late father, with a nasty jibe aimed at the latter.

“Why are you baby crying all the time?” Khamzat Chimaev wrote on his official X account. “Father didn’t give you love, or he showed his love to you too much?”