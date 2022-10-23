UFC president, Dana White maintains he was unaware of undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev’s attendance at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena last night prior to his appearance. And insists his physical scuffle with Abubakar Nurmagomedov is just something that comes with the nature of associating with the Chechen-born finisher.

Attending UFC 280 last night on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE alongside Ali Kadyrov – the son of Chechen warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov, Chimaev was involved in a post-event scuffle with Abubakar Nurmagomedov – the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Engaging in a conversation with Nurmagomedov during event headliner, Islam Makhachev’s post-fight victory interview following a submission win over Charles Oliveira, Chimaev struck Nurmagomedov in the face with a closed fist, before security and officials corralled the duo.

Dana White remains unsurprised with Khamzat Chimaev’s extracurricular skirmishes

Speaking on Chimaev’s involvement in yet another physical altercation outside of the Octagon, UFC head honcho, White claimed that was the risk of dealing with a fighter such as the AllStars MMA staple.

“What do I even say about that?” Dana White told assembled media following UFC 280. “It happens, especially with him [Khamzat Chimaev]. It happens.”

“He (Khamzat Chimaev) was sitting on our side (of the Octagon on fighter row),” White explained. “I didn’t even know Khamzat was coming tonight. He was invited by Abu Dhabi. So the seats behind me here in Abu Dhabi are owned by Abu Dhabi.”

Most recently competing at UFC 279 in an impromptu co-headlining slot against Kevin Holland, Chimaev improved to 12-0 as a professional courtesy of a D’Arce choke win, however, was involved in a pre-fight physical altercation with the Riverside native on Thursday during fight week.

In the hours following Chimaev’s physical interaction with Nurmagomedov, the above-mentioned Kadyrov, who has been sanctioned by the United States government, offered his mediating ability to convince the duo to resolve their differences.