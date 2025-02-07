“Crybaby” – UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Rips Sean Strickland in Brutal Callout

Khamzat Chimaev is back at it, slamming the UFC 312 title challenger Sean Strickland in another vicious callout.

The clip, which you can see below, begins with Chimaev dubbing Strickland a “crybaby” before cutting to a video of the former middleweight champion’s appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von last year. Strickland became notably upset and shed a few tears while looking back on his traumatic childhood.

The video then quickly shifts to a video of ‘Borz’ laughing followed by a clip from the film Higher Learning. In the selected scene, a white supremacist character played by Michael Rapaport destroys his room following a run-in with a group of black students.

It’s unclear if Chimaev chose that particular clip in reference to Strickland’s often controversial political views or if it was simply Rapaport’s likeness to ‘Tarzan’ that prompted him to go in that direction.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev continue to wage war online ahead of Saturday’s middleweight headliner

It’s certainly not the first time Chimaev has taken aim at Strickland. Hell, it’s not the first time this week. On Wednesday, the undefeated Chechen monster called out Strickland, asking him why he’s “crying all the time” and referring to the contentious relationship Strickland has with his father.

Strickland was quick to respond, calling out Chimaev for his link to Chechen dictator Ramazan Kadyrov.

“Just got done training, mind is clear,” Strickland wrote on X. “I’m gonna lay off of Chimeav chechen thing. I’m very aware that his family is probably in danger and he probably regrets that relationship.. So I’m going to attempt to not go there. Have a good day. Here’s to trying. Still is bit coin scams?

Strickland will look to reclaim the middleweight championship on Saturday when he runs it back with the division’s reigning and defending titleholder, Dricus Du Plessis. Their UFC 312 headliner will serve as a rematch between the two after ‘DDP’ came out on top the first time around in January 2024.