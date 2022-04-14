Streaking UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has stunningly returned to training less than a week removed from his back-and-forth battle with one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 last weekend.

Chimaev, who featured in a three round main card clash with Niteroi contender, Burns, managed to remain undefeated, landing a close, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory over the Brazilian – improving to 11-0 as a result.

The Chechen-born contender managed to lodge his fifth consecutive UFC victory with his judging success, however, faced severe adversity over the course of the 15-minute war – absorbing a total of 119 significant strikes, after receiving just one significant land in four prior Octagon appearances.

Winning the opening and third round against Sanford MMA staple, Burns, Chimaev – a mainstay at AllStars MMA in Sweden, was dropped in the closing stages of the second round, courtesy of a massive counter right hand from Burns.

Remaining unbeaten, nonetheless, Chimaev has quite stunningly – already returned to training, just days removed from his blood and guts display against Burns.

“The date is 12. of April,” A narrator says as Khamzat Chimaev slings kettlebells, ”9. of April, we went to war (against Gilbert Burns). This is why this guy is gonna become a champion. This is why, you understand? After a war like that… back in the gym training, after a f*cking war like that.”

“We’ve been here since 8:30 and now it’s 9:30. We have another half hour of training. So, f*ck you if you don’t believe in us.” (Transcribed by BloodyElbow)

Khamzat Chimaev has been tipped to draw the #1 ranked, Colby Covington next

Yet to book his next outing off the back of his win over Burns, Chimaev has been linked to a potential title-eliminator against former interim champion, Colby Covington – possibly on an upcoming ABC broadcasted card, however, Chimaev has also received a callout from Burns – who has welcomed a five round rematch in the future.

“The way I see it too, is that we’re (me and Khamzat Chimaev) not done,” Gilbert Burns said. “I do believe we’re not done. For sure, he moves forward in the rankings and they (the UFC) want to make that Colby (Covington) fight. But the way I see it, I’m not afraid to fight anyone in this division. Time and time again I’ve proved it. … I just want one thing back from Khamzat (Chimaev). I want the courtesy (of a rematch).”

