Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns have already taken to social media to discuss the idea of the pair having a rematch following their all-out war that took place at UFC 273. The fight was undoubtedly Chimaev’s toughest test in his career and Burns pushed him every step of the way. The undefeated prospect got the job done and edged out the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace via decision in what can already be called a contender for ‘Fight Of The Year’.

Dana White all but confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev will face Colby Covington next in what will be seen as a title eliminator fight. However, Burns took to his Twitter to offer Chimaev the five-round rematch if ‘call the cops’ (Colby Covington) does not show up for it.

If call the cops don’t show up you know who to call @KChimaev 5 rounds 👀 🦍 pic.twitter.com/vxy2YZDOkk — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 12, 2022

“If call the cops don’t show up you know who to call @KChimaev 5 rounds.”

Colby Covington is yet to confirm whether he is interested in taking the matchup against Khamzat Chimaev and if for whatever reason that matchup falls through, Burns wants in.

Khamzat Chimaev Open To Burns Rematch

Chimaev, never being one to shy away from the challenge, appears more than interested in rematching the Brazilian after what he said on his social media. The undefeated fighter replied to Burns’s original tweet welcoming the opportunity to ‘take his soul’.

In 5 rounds I will take your soul see you soon boy 🤪🤙🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 12, 2022

“In 5 rounds I will take your soul see you soon boy 🤪🤙🏼.”

It is without question the entire MMA community would be more than willing to watch the pair throw down again given the performance they put on for the fans at UFC 273. However, it would seem both fighters are on a different trajectory currently. Khamzat Chimaev will be knocking on the door for Colby Covington and a title shot, whilst Burns will need to secure himself a few wins before trying to get back into title contention himself.

Was that fight a ‘Fight Of The Year’ Contender?

