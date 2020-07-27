Khamzat Chimaev has talked about the fact many are comparing him to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after just two fights inside MMA’s premier promotion.

Chimaev defeated John Phillips at middleweight in his UFC debut before taking on Rhys McKee at welterweight just 10 days’ later – making company history in the process.

In the UFC Fight Island 3 post-fight press conference Chimaev spoke confidently about how easy he finds fighting despite stepping up his level of competition, he said.

“Of course it easy for me. I born from this country when I was kid, it was war in my country. Everyone know Chechnya, like before how they was. I like to fight in the cage, and smash someone, it’s too easy. Too easy. Smash someone. Get money, brother. It’s perfect for me.

Chimaev commented on people comparing him to Nurmagomedov by saying he will soon replace the undefeated champion as the pound-for-pound number one.

“I like this guy, this guy is, I think I don’t know, pound for pound number one?” Chimaev said. “Yeah, I think he’s pound for pound number one. He’s 28 wins? Yeah. But soon … I’m going to be pound for pound number one. I’m gonna be champion. I have eight fights, eight finishes. I destroyed everybody. I’m going to do this. Next fight also.”

The 26-year-old is in no rush to claim UFC gold but feels like it is in an evitable part of his future which he predicts will happen sooner rather than later, he said.

“For me it doesn’t matter. I don’t know, but I want to take this belt in one, two years? As soon as possible I’m going to take this. I know it’s not like movie, like Rocky Balboa. Like he want to fight and get the title shot. I’m going to take this soon.”

Once he does become champion Chimaev hopes to use his position and the money obtained through it for good.

“To help somebody,” he said. “I do this not only for me. I do this for everybody I can help. I don’t want to be like Mayweather, like McGregor, be one of the guys to show my money, show my cars like something like that. I want to help the people.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Do you think Khamzat Chimeav will replace Khabib Nurmagomedov as the best pound-for-pound fighter in MMA?