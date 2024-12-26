Khamzat Chimaev’s lip injury brutally mocked by UFC champion: ‘This is heating up’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev is sure not to respond well to the latest barb from divisional champion, Dricus du Plessis, with the UFC champion poking fun at the scar above the lip of the Chechen-born contender.

Chimaev, who has been sidelined since October, most recently co-headlined UFC 308, taking home a stunning — Submission of the Year award-winning stoppage against former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker in a first round face crank stoppage success.

And staking his claim for a shot at the middleweight crown in his next outing, Chechnya native, Chimaev has been pegged to fight for the championship in his return to action — potentially in the United States in the new year, however, must lay in wait as du Plessis rematches former champion, Sean Strickland at UFC 312 first and foremost.

“I’m looking to him (Khamzat Chimaev) getting the title fight in 2025,” Dana White told The Jim Rome Show. “We’ll see how this [title picture] plays out here, but I want him to fight in the United States – fight for a title here in the US.”

Dricus du Plessis pokes fun at Khamzat Chimaev’s scarred lip injury

Replying to a user who urged him to not kiss a shark he has caught on the mouth after posting the image on social media, du Plessis boldly hit out at the unbeaten star, Chimaev — poking fun at his scarred lip in brutal fashion.

“No way, that’s what Khamzat did (kiss) and look how that turned out,” Dricus du Plessis replied to a user on his official Instagram account.

Largely admitting his disinterest in a title rematch with Strickland — which is confirmed to headline UFC 312 in February in another trip ‘Downunder’, du Plessis instead revealed his preference to take on Chimaev in a grudge clash.

“(It would be) absolute chaos if you look at our fights,” Dricus du Plessis told of a potential pairing with Khamzat Chimaev. “It’s gonna be absolute chaos, I just think, I don’t see him coming in with a different gameplan and me neither, I’m going out there to attack, I’m going there to kill him.”