Popular YouTuber and fight fan Adin Ross may have accidentally revealed that a welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman is locked in for the fall.

Ross, a popular live streamer who is known for his collaborations with celebrities is a regular attendee of UFC and boxing events across the country. With millions of followers on social media and over 900,000 subscribers on YouTube, Ross likely has friends in high places who may have trusted him with an important piece of information regarding an unannounced high-profile UFC fight. Unfortunately, that trust appears to have been misguided as Ross seemingly leaked news regarding a heavily-rumored scrap between undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

In the clip uploaded by @HappyPunchPromo on Twitter, which you can see below, Ross appears to believe the bout is already a well-known fact before realizing that he may have let a very big cat out of the bag.

Adin Ross apparently just leaked Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman on Oct 21st 💀 pic.twitter.com/8HDqogkUgp — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) June 3, 2023

“Bro, ya’ll are p*ssing me the f*ck off. You don’t know? Usman and Chimaev. Like damn, bro. October 21. Ya’ll didn’t know that you casuals?” Moments later, Ross appears to realize that he just handed fans a piece of information that had not been officially announced. “Oh, wait. Did I just…”

Yes. Yes, you did.

Both Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman Have Expressed Interest in Fighting One Another

How Adin Ross came into possession of the information is uncertain, but again, given his status as an internet celebrity and a regular attendee of UFC events, it’s altogether possible that Ross was let in on the secret while rubbing elbows with the promotion’s top stars and other celebrity fight fans.

To be fair, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman is not all that shocking. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has openly asked for a fight with Chimaev, a request that UFC President Dana White confirmed as 100% legitimate. Chimaev added fuel to the rumors when he revealed on YouTube that the fight was in the works, though far from confirmed at the time. It’s possible that both men have agreed to the date, which would be UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi but have not signed on the dotted line.