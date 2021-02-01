The UFC’s fastest biggest prospect of 2020, Khamzat Chimaev, currently has a fight booked against number 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, in what promises to be his toughest matchup to date. Despite this, Chimaev has gone on to state that he has yet to watch a full fight of Edwards’.

Speaking to Frontkick Online, Khamzat detailed his self-confidence in regards to the Edwards fight, showing zero respect to the Englishman’s skillset. Chimaev had the following to say on the matter:

“I’ve never seen Edwards fight, I’ve only seen highlights of Usman beating him. Highlights on YouTube, something like that. If Usman won like that, I’ll demolish him. He has no knockout power or anything special at all. I’ll dominate both him and Usman. Inshallah. Soon.”

Chimaev went on to reveal his mentality in regards to not only the Edwards fight, but also the future of his MMA career.

“I want to smash him, brother. I want to destroy him. I want to take his head, And collect every head like this. I have nine right now, but soon I’ll have 10. Then we’ll continue collecting more.”

“Take everyone’s head, both in welterweight and middleweight. That’s my goal. People talk about hype, yada yada yada. But you guys know what I’m doing here. Nobody in the entire world does it like me”

Chimaev has been incredibly successful since joining the UFC, with three finishes in three fights. However, Leon Edwards will serve as a huge step up in class for ‘Borz’. Whether the hype train behind Chimaev is justified or not will be revealed on March 13.

Will you be watching this much anticipated matchup? What are your thoughts of Khamzat Chimaev’s statements regarding Edwards? Let us know in the comments.