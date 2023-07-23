Khamzat Chimaev plans on turning his attention toward UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya once he takes care of some business with Paulo Costa at UFC 294.

Borz’ will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon as the UFC heads back to Abu Dhabi on October 21. Khamzat Chimaev is expected to step into the co-main event spotlight for a high-profile middleweight clash with one-time title challenger Paulo Costa in the UAE capital. During an appearance at UFC London on Saturday, Chimaev spoke with TNT Sports’ Caroline Pearce and offered a prediction for his clash with Costa.

“I’ll make that guy cry in the cage like I always do,” Chimaev said of his upcoming fight. “Smash. Smash somebody, make money. Make that guy cry, go home and be in Brazil. Nobody likes him, all Brazilians write to me and support me. That guy’s not Brazilian, so I’m going to go and smash this guy and make him cry.”

By the time he steps back into the Octagon in October, it will have been well over a year since his last appearance at UFC 279 where he ragdolled Kevin Holland on his way to a first-round finish. Asked why the lengthy layoff, Khamzat Chimaev said:

“I don’t know, I make everyone scared. I don’t know, I fight with everybody,” he insisted. “Ask Dana White. I never said no. I’m ready always, I’ve been out a long time out. I’ve been training all the time. When big money comes, it’s hard to make a fight for me.”

Khamzat Chimaev has entered the building 🐺👀 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/52Bh9OhE53 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) July 22, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev Was Willing to Take a Fight at Light Heavyweight

‘Borz’ revealed that he had even asked for a fight at light heavyweight with the division suffering a slew of injuries near the top of the rankings.

“I fight in all divisions. For me, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I asked Dana White when somebody dropped out, I asked to fight with Glover for the title [at light heavyweight]. I asked if somebody gets injured if I can fight for the title this way. It will come, all my titles will come soon. I’m ready for all divisions, it doesn’t matter for me. I can go down, I just need the time. Not like last time giving me four weeks.”

For now, Khamzat Chimaev will keep his sights on the middleweight division, where one big win over Paulo Costa this fall could put him in line for a title opportunity. Asked if the reigning middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya, was already on his radar, ‘Borz’ answered in the affirmative.

“Of course, if he’s the champ, of course, I’ve got my eye [on him],” he said. “I’ve got all champs on my eye. I want my belts, at least three belts.”