Undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, has praised former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman – after the former undisputed titleholder offered to headline a pay-per-view event against him in his return to the Octagon.

Chimaev, who boasts an impressive 12-0 professional record, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, submitting Kevin Holland with a first round D’Arce choke in a co-main event slot.

As for Usman, the former undisputed welterweight champion most recently headlined UFC 286 back in March in London, England – suffering a majority decision loss to three-time opponent, Leon Edwards in the pair’s trilogy title rubber-match.

And recently confirming his plans to make a quickfire return to the Octagon off the back of his judging defeat to the Birmingham native, Usman offered to fight Chechen-born welterweight challenger, Chimaev in a pay-per-view main event in his comeback fight.

“A fight with myself and Khamzat (Chimaev)? Boom,” Kamaru Usman told ESPN. “I’m kind of in a place now where I’m having fun with it, and what’s the biggest, funnest, most intense fight that really makes me feel something? That’s a fight right now there. That could headline a pay-per-view.”

“He’s (Khamzat Chimaev) a fighter and I’m a fighter at the end of the day,” Kamaru Usman explained. “I fight these guys’ hearts, not their weight, I’ve been able to deal with middleweights and light heavyweights in the gym. And if he wants a shot at the welterweight strap, you kind of have to give it a little bit and show I can get down there and do it. But if it’s up a weight, potentially.”

Khamzat Chimaev praises Kamaru Usman ahead of potential future fight

Sharing some appreciative words for Usman – a former pound-for-pound number one under the banner of the UFC, AllStars MMA staple, Khamzat Chimaev described the Auchi native as a “good fighter”.

Khamzat Chimaev with some respect for Kamaru Usman. Would you pick him to beat the former champ? pic.twitter.com/zOmdWGkFz4 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 2, 2023

During his Octagon tenure, which began back in July 2020, Chimaev has landed victories over John Philips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, and the above-mentioned, Holland to move to the #3 rank in the official welterweight pile.