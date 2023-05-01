Former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has offered to compete against the undefeated #3 ranked division contender, Khamzat Chimaev in his Octagon return – before challenging three-time foe and current champion, Leon Edwards in a fourth fight.

Usman, the current #1 ranked welterweight contender, most recently headlined UFC 286 back in March in London, England, suffering a close, majority decision loss in his trilogy title rubber-match against Edwards.

The defeat came as just Octagon loss number two for former pound-for-pound number one, Usman, who had dropped a stunning fifth round high kick KO loss to Birmingham native, Edwards at UFC 278 in their championship rematch.

Kamaru Usman eyes timely return to the Octagon following UFC 286 loss

Recently providing an update on his fighting future, Auchi native, Usman confirmed that he was planning a quickfire return to the Octagon, claiming he had fallen back in love with the sport of mixed martial arts again.

“It’s almost like people were more upset that I lost than I was,” Kamaru Usman said. “People were destroyed. I know that I’m the best welterweight, for sure, in the division, I know that. But I’m just in the place where I’m loving the sport again, falling love with the sport again. I’ve been training now and I just feel stronger. I’m doing certain things, and I’m liking that process again… When I look back on my journey to becoming champion… it was the journey.”

“I’m loving the process right now, and I’m loving falling in love with the sport again – to where, for me, I might just wanna pop out in the next couple months and beat somebody up again,” Kamaru Usman explained. “I’m really starting to feel that. But it’s on my own terms, now.”

And in terms of potential opponents for Usman, the Nigerian veteran openly offered to fight Chimaev in a title-eliminator before securing a fourth career fight against Edwards.

“I think a fight with myself and Khamzat [Chimaev], boom,” Kamaru Usman told ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto. “And if [Leon Edwards] keeps winning. I think that that’s a fought fight for sure [with Edwards].”