Former UFC champion Conor McGregor shocked many with his UFC 264 rant towards Dustin Poirier in his post-fight interview. But, rapper Snoop Dogg was impressed by McGregor’s ability to remain a promoter while being evaluated for a broken leg.

McGregor lost his trilogy to Poirier after shattering his leg in the closing seconds of the first round. The fight was called off and Poirier earned the win via doctor’s stoppage.

McGregor still somehow agreed to do a post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan following the disappointing finish. He took the time to vocalize his demand for vengeance against Poirier, and also took shots at Poirier’s wife as they left the octagon.

During his 2021 Year in Review show with comedian Kevin Hart, Snoop praised McGregor for his post-fight antics.

“Conor McGregor broke his leg during a fight and it was nasty,” Snoop said. “But I love his tenacity and his fierce way of fighting – He was talking s*** after he broke his leg!

“He’s going ‘I’ll f*** him up, there’s nothing he can do to me,’ and his leg was f***ed up and I’m like ‘Cus still talking s***?’!” (h/t The Mirror)

Conor McGregor Is Planning A Return In 2022

McGregor is still recovering from his leg injury and is planning a return to the UFC in 2022. There have been many names who are possible suitors for his return opponent, including Michael Chandler and a fourth fight with Poirier.

McGregor raised plenty of eyebrows with his vicious remarks towards Poirier before and after the fight. Many, including UFC president Dana White, felt that McGregor crossed the line by invoking family into his trash talk.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey also gave McGregor credit for the rant. While some have turned against McGregor over the years, it appears that Snoop is still riding with him.

What was your reaction to Conor McGregor’s post-UFC 264 rant?

