Was Khamzat Chimaev Awarded a Black Belt Too Easily? UFC Contender Explains

Khamzat Chimaev left ‘Chi-Town’ with two belts.

After delivering one of the most dominant performances in UFC history, Chimaev was crowned the new middleweight champion, ending Dricus Du Plessis’ title reign 19 months after it began. But that’s not the only thing Chimaev accomplished. Borz’ was also awarded his BJJ black belt after pinning ‘DDP’ to the mat for more than 21 minutes of their five-round affair.

In the past, former lightweight king Islam Makhachev has called out fighters for receiving black belts without fully earning them. However, former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen doesn’t necessarily believe that is the case with Chimaev’s impressive showing at UFC 319.

“He was given his black belt tonight,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Now, Islam Makhachev had called out, but what Islam really did is call to our attention a reality, which is black belts are handed out a little bit too easily. And I do feel, if you look at Chimaev’s tonight, you guys will really respect his black belt, respect what he has done in this sport up until this point, including becoming a number one contender, including defeating Robert Whittaker as quickly as he did and doing it as a brown belt. I think that you’ll appreciate that.”



Chimaev’s defeat of ‘DDP’ may have lacked the fireworks that people had hoped for, but there’s no denying that it will be remembered as an utter destruction of the South African sensation and an emergence of the UFC’s officially unofficial boogeyman.

The only question that remains following Saturday’s festivities in Chicago is, what’s next for Khamzat Chimaev?