UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out Adin Ross “Bulls* gay” Over Influncer’s Claims

Dana White hints Khamzat Chimaev may headline UFC 317 in title fight return: 'That would be fun'

Khamzat Chimaev goes on a famous influencer, Adin Ross, after Ross claimed that Chimaev demanded over half a million dollars to appear on stream with him. This resulted in the top UFC middleweight and title challenger at UFC 319 responding harshly to on social media.

Khamzat Chimaev channels his inner Sean Strickland.

With the disdain, many fighters, such as Sean Strickland, show their disdain for online personalities such as Ross. Chimaev, who is currently preparing for the fight of his life against Dricus Du Plessis, is likely in an irritable state. For Ross to make comments towards him, it’s easy for the horrifying Chechen to fire back in the lead-up to his main event showdown in Chicago.

